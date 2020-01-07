Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Shares Up 2.4%

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) shot up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17, 12,280 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 11,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Optex Systems Hldg InCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPXS)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, and unity mirrors; howitzers comprising telescope, mount, and aiming device; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter, laser filter interface, and optical assemblies, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

