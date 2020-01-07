Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Trading Down 0.7%

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) shares fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.38, 306 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.
Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile (NYSE:BUI)
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
