Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Trading Down 0.7%

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) shares fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.38, 306 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77.

Get Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUI. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the second quarter valued at about $504,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the second quarter worth about $221,000.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.