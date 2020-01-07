ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20, approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 122,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN comprises approximately 1.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 1.40% of ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.