Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.15, 3,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 35,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

About Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns interests in and operates 3 producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

