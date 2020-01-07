First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00, 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter – symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. It has approximately $392 million (historical cost basis) of assets. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties extends from Eastern L.I. to Maryland, with the largest concentration in Northern New Jersey.

