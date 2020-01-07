Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) Trading Up 0.3%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.52, approximately 1,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 44,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 103.8% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 28,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 3.0% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 305,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 60.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

