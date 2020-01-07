Tassal Group (ASX:TGR) Shares Up 0.9%

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$4.27 ($3.03) and last traded at A$4.27 ($3.03), 339,720 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 897,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.23 ($3.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $885.49 million and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$4.24 and its 200-day moving average is A$4.52.

Tassal Group Company Profile (ASX:TGR)

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon in Australia. The company offers fresh deli, fresh salmon, smoked salmon, and canned salmon. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells other seafood species.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tassal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tassal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.