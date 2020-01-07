ZCore Market Capitalization Tops $204,842.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $204,842.00 and approximately $12,320.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $7.50 and $5.60.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,001,077 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $20.33, $7.50, $51.55, $5.60, $24.68, $10.39, $50.98 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

