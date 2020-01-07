Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $117.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Hasbro by 280.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 20.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.39. 984,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,957. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.68. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $82.87 and a 12 month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

