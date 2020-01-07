Suretly Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Suretly token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00004175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $79,545.00 and $25.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.69 or 0.05807539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00035379 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

