Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGNX. ValuEngine cut Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:PGNX traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,291. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $419.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 311.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

