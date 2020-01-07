Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Receives $148.80 Average PT from Analysts

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.89.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company.

FIS stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.19. 3,568,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

