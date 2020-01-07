Brokerages Set Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Price Target at $18.87

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.53.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $18.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday.

GPS stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,673,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. GAP has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GAP by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,456,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 291,513 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 2,651.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,910 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

