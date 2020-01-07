Digiwage Hits Market Cap of $7,594.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Digiwage has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $7,594.00 and $17.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00697701 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003856 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000651 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001344 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

