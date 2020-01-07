ARAW (ARAW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. One ARAW token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. ARAW has a market cap of $29,353.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.69 or 0.05807539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00035379 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001186 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARAWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.