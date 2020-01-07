BOX Token (BOX) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One BOX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $22,200.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006962 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000087 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,648,748 tokens. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.