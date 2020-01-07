PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PaySign in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of PaySign stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. 315,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,214. PaySign has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $455.24 million, a P/E ratio of 102.33 and a beta of 0.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. PaySign had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 66.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Quinn P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $165,450.00. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,049,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,026,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

