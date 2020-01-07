ALIS (ALIS) Price Tops $0.0257

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded up 62.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. One ALIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, IDEX and CoinExchange. ALIS has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $25.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ALIS has traded 90% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00185416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.01396594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00026268 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00120485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp . The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

