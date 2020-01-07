Centauri (CTX) Market Cap Reaches $43,915.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Centauri has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Centauri has a total market cap of $43,915.00 and $4.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.69 or 0.05807539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00035379 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001186 BTC.

About Centauri

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,303,723 coins and its circulating supply is 45,595,820 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

