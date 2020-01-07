Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.43.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TECK. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley set a $39.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Teck Resources by 22.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,149,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,968,000 after buying an additional 395,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 17.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teck Resources by 117.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,134,000 after buying an additional 705,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,019,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,639,000 after purchasing an additional 712,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.78%.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.