Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,038. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.