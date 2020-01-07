Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,388,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,636,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after buying an additional 247,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,798,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,966,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VNDA traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 550,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.44 million, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

