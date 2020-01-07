Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $277,559.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,564.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $786,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,196. 11.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Timken in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timken by 72.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Timken in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Timken in the third quarter worth about $107,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.30. 876,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Timken has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $58.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.87 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

