STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.48 ($27.30).

Several analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of STM stock traded up €0.60 ($0.70) on Tuesday, hitting €24.63 ($28.64). 3,459,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.94). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.79.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

