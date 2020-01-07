State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,043 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,515,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 25.0% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its position in Amgen by 62.8% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

AMGN traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.97. The company had a trading volume of 89,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,356. The stock has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.38. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

