State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 859,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in TJX Companies by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 311,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 129,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,912. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $61.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

