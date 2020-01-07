State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,677 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Welltower worth $22,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 5.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 35.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $82.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,226. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $68.28 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

