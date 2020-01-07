State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 38,695 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 28,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,986,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,622,253.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,507 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,172. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

