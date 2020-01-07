State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 16,368 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,368 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paypal were worth $21,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Paypal by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 499,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127,336 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $575,261.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.09.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,877,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,741. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

