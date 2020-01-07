State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 28,169 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,169 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $20,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.48. 123,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,667.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 19,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,618,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,560,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,103,607.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,322,859 shares valued at $157,006,991. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

