Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 897 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 3.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,228,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,335,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $854,777,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,548,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $557,803,000 after acquiring an additional 197,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $512,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,891 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $61.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

