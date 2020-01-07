Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $3.45 Million Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises about 1.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth $48,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Shares of CCI traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,966. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $104.22 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.59%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

