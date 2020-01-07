Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after buying an additional 1,952,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after buying an additional 125,867 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.88. 10,481,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,257,799. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $582,427.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

