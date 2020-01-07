State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 12,324 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Entergy worth $19,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 174.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,623,000 after buying an additional 1,248,178 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,064,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,924,000 after purchasing an additional 744,690 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,812.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 719,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,485,000 after purchasing an additional 682,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 192.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,436,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 497.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 769,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 640,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.16. 82,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.24 and a twelve month high of $122.09. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

