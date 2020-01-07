Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $4,545,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (down from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,175.73.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,906.86. 4,034,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,518.31 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,794.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,818.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.