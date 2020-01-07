Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stake Boosted by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $14,444,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 288,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 813,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 129,856 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.34.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 34,111,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,410,052. The company has a market cap of $311.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

