Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,515 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.28. 9,879,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,455. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.97. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $319.55 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 target price (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.26.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.