Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000.

HYG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,492,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,019,066. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.57 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.3142 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,043 Shares of Amgen, Inc.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,043 Shares of Amgen, Inc.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Welltower Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Welltower Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in QUALCOMM, Inc.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in QUALCOMM, Inc.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 16,368 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 16,368 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 28,169 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 28,169 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report