Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,492,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,019,066. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.57 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.3142 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.