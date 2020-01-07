Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,006,633.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,166.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,430. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $4.71 on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. 49,671,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,033,848. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $56.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.