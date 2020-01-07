Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 317 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

VZ traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,269,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,875,031. The company has a market cap of $249.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

