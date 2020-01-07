Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Purchases 97 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1,764.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total value of $493,214.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,638,549.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $4.50 on Tuesday, hitting $203.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.50. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $139.85 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.41.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.