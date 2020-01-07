State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,483 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $28,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 165.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

D stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $82.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,946. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

