State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 10,025 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

AVGO stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $230.76 and a 1 year high of $331.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $5,788,600.00. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $19,055,060. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

