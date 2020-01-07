State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 41,248 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nike were worth $30,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 6,608.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Nike during the second quarter valued at about $106,608,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Nike by 110.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,711,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,160. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.08.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.87.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,223,520. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

