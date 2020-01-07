State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,722 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 117,824 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $289.79. 2,490,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,897. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.08. The stock has a market cap of $274.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

