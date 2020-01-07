State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,695 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 104,424 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.79.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. 16,327,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,165,420. The company has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

