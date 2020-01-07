State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939,380 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 86,787 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comcast were worth $42,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,080,000. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Comcast by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,422 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.93. 24,049,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,338,342. The stock has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

