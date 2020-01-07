Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 99,446 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $47,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,057,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $117,566,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,215,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $69,464,000 after buying an additional 409,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 140,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.60. 14,269,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,875,031. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

