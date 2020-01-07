Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,122 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $54,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 37,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 571.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 101,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.52.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $70.29. 900,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,732,025. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $297.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

