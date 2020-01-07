Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $489,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 123.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,366,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,592,000 after acquiring an additional 40,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $372.80. The stock had a trading volume of 82,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,233. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.40. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $305.32 and a fifty-two week high of $377.59.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.